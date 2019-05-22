PORTLAND —Jared Cash, currently serving as the vice president for enrollment management and external relations at the University of Maine at Farmington, has been named to serve as University of Southern Maine’s vice president for enrollment management and marketing.

A Maine native with years of experience in higher education, Cash will oversee a variety of USM departments, including admissions, athletics, student financial services, marketing, Upward Bound and Veterans’ Upward Bound.

He lives in Norway and is serving a second term on the School Administrative District 17 board of directors.

