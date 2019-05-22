LISBON — The town of Lisbon will celebrate Memorial Day with a parade, coordinated by American Legion Posts 158 and 66, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 27.

It will begin in front of Lisbon High School and move along Route 196 toward the downtown area, turning up Main Street, turning left onto School Street, then right onto Addison Street, ending behind the MTM Center on the field.

The parade will consist of military vehicles, police and fire trucks, the Legion Riders, war era veterans, local Scouts and Maine congressmen. In addition, youth groups, churches and other local organization have been invited to participate.

After reaching the MTM Center, the parade will culminate with a guest speaker at the gazebo stage, with a Gold Star family present (military family who has lost a service member while serving).

Veterans will be on hand to answer questions after the parade and ceremony. In addition, any veterans of the armed services who are interested in learning more about their benefits will have access to a representative. A table will be set up at near the gazebo for those interested in learning more about veteran organizations, including the American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion (SAL).

At noon there will be a ceremony on the bridge on Webster Street and in front of the American Legion Post 158 to lay wreaths at the Veterans’ Memorials. A wreath will be ceremoniously thrown into the water off the bridge to symbolize all the service members lost at sea.

For more information, contact the American Legion Post 158 at 207-353-8192.

