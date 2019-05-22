AREA — The theme of this year’s parade will be “Remember Our Fallen Comrades.” All veterans, young and old, are invited to step into the parade anywhere along the parade route.

Those who wish to participate in the parade are asked to be at the line-up at 9 a.m. in the MEMCO parking lot on Main Street in Jay. Participants are still needed to march, and to ride in floats, cars, groups, etc. For information, call Memorial Day Committee member Diane Getz at 320-0103.

Parade Schedule

6:30 a.m. – Meet at VFW Post 3335 (honor guard, veterans’ organizations, citizens).

7:00 a.m. – Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge prayer and wreath by AMVETS.

7:20 a.m. – Livermore Veterans Memorial prayer and wreath, by Knights of Columbus 320.

7:45 a.m. – Jay POW-MIA Bridge prayer and wreath by VFW Post 3335.

8:15 a.m. – Jay Hill Cemetery prayer, Dot White wreath and firing squad, by VFW Post 3335.

8:45 a.m. – VFW Post 3335 prayer and wreath, by VFW Post 3335.

9:00 a.m. – Parade line-up at MEMCO parking lot, Main Street in Jay.

10:00 a.m. – Parade begins.

Parade Line-Up

• Police escorts.

• Northstar Ambulance.

• Parade Marshall Gil Barnaby – World War II.

• Color Guard – American Legion Post 10, accompanied by any active-duty military personnel commanders and presidents of veterans organizations who are marching.

• Knights of Columbus 4th Degree.

• Veterans’ floats with additional Color Guard and veterans needing rides – Gold Star Family.

• RSU 73 High School Band.

• Miss Poppy American Legion Post 10.

• Miss Buddy and Master Buddy Poppy VFW Post 3335.

• Miss Clover AMVETS Post 33.

• Jacques Family.

• All other organizations that wish to participate.

• Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

• All area fire departments are invited.

• Morrill Worcester, Wreath Across America.

• Organizations that have animals participating in the parade.

• Police escorts.

Along Parade Route

• Chisholm Square, World War II Memorial – prayer, speech, and wreath by AMVETS; National Anthem and Taps by RSU 73 Band.

• Richardson Cemetery – prayer and wreath by Knights of Columbus 320, National Anthem and Taps by RSU 73 Band.

• Grand Army of Republic Monument – American Legion National Anthem and Taps by RSU 73 Band.

• Livermore Falls Union Park, WWI and WWII Monument – prayer, wreath, and speech by VFW Post 3335.

• Livermore Falls Union Park’s Fire, Police and EMS Monument – prayer and wreath by Fire, Police and EMS; National Anthem and Taps by RSU 73 Band.

• Fayette Memorial, 12:30 p.m., prayer and wreath by American Legion Post 10.

