CUMBERLAND – The Maine State Golf Association is pleased to announce the deserving recipients from the class of 2019 with awards from the MSGA Scholarship Fund. Since its modest inception in 1950, the MSGA Scholarship Fund, formerly the Maine Caddie Scholarship, has helped more than 500 deserving students hailing from all 16 counties around the Pine Tree State to pursue higher education.

“Thanks to the golf courses, supporters, and golfers across the State, the MSGA takes great pride in awarding nine well-deserved scholarships this year,” Brian Bickford said, the executive director of the Maine State Golf Association. “There were many great applicants, which makes the award highly competitive. We feel those who received a scholarship will represent the spirit of golf in Maine extremely well.”

The MSGA is approaching $1.7 million given in scholarships to deserving students since 1950. Over the four years of their education, this year’s recipients will benefit from $53,000 in tuition assistance from the MSGA Scholarship Fund.

“We are proud to do our small part and we are proud of this year’s recipients,” Bickford added.

Students are selected based on their character, financial need, academic performance, and participation in the game of golf and golf industry. For 2019, the MSGA Scholarship Committee has selected seven new recipients for awards of $1,500 per year, renewable for up to four years of undergraduate education.

The 2019 MSGA Scholars are:

Libby Boone, of Presque Isle and Presque Isle High School. Boone is the recipient of the Rock Labbe award.

Cade Charron, of Topsham and Mt. Ararat High School.

Trevor Flanagan, of Monmouth and Monmouth Academy. Flanagan is the recipient of the Davis Richardson award.

Thomas Higgins, of Cape Elizabeth and Cheverus High School. Higgins is the recipient of the New England Senior Golfers Association award.

Richard Joyce III, of Portland and Cheverus High School. Joyce is the recipient of the Andy Lano award.

Austin Legge, of Cape Elizabeth and Cape Elizabeth High School. As the top academic performer among the new scholars, Legge is the recipient of the Winchenbach Award and an additional $1,000 one-time grant.

Stephanie Rodrigue, of Lewiston and the University of Mount Olive. Rodrigue is the winner of the Helen Plourd award.

In addition to the MSGA Scholarship Fund recipients, the MSGA recognizes the two winners of the Frank Langlois Scholarship. This award gives $5,000 to one male and one female student who have shown an active interest in golf in Maine. This year’s Frank Langlois Scholarship recipients are:

Rachel Smith, of North Yarmouth and Greely High School.

Max Woodman, of Lincoln and Mattanawcook Academy.

For more information on the MSGA Scholarship Fund, or to make a donation to the Fund, contact [email protected] or visit www.mesga.org.

