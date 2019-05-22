FARMINGTON — During National EMS Week, NorthStar held its annual recognition and awards banquet on May 20 to honor its staff of emergency medical technicians.

NorthStar is the ambulance service of Franklin Memorial Hospital and operates throughout the Greater Franklin County.

Earlier in the day, Cassandra Clark, a NorthStar paramedic and supervisor based in Farmington, was awarded the Maine EMS Merit Award by Maine EMS. Interim director Jay Bradshaw recognized Clark’s confidence, initiative and leadership attributes and contributions over 10 years.

During the awards section of the program, recognition for “Beyond the Call” awards went to Wade Browne, Cassandra Clark, Steve Smith, Rod Koehn, Justin Hurlburt, Jared Stinson and Carol (Pillsbury) Tibbetts, who was named EMT of the Year. The award recognizes the one employee at NorthStar who best represents NorthStar’s mission of professionalism, excellent patient care, community service and overall excellence.

Tibbetts has 39 years of experience and coordinated the recognition event. She has taught most of the EMT courses in the area for the past three decades, has served on the Maine EMS board and has received three Maine EMS awards: Governor’s Award for EMS Excellence, Merit Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

