LEWISTON – Robert D. “Bob” Veilleux, 72, of Lewiston, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Bob was born in Lewiston on Feb. 15, 1947, the son of the late Lionel E. and Rita F. Veilleux and was educated in local schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1965.

Bob worked a few different jobs but he was primarily a carpenter, working for companies such as LIHEAP and Community Concepts. He also served in the Army Reserve for a number of years.

Bob enjoyed listening to music and loved to take trips to Old Orchard Beach with his wife, Judy Guild Collins Veilleux, who predeceased him.

Bob is survived by his siblings, Marcel Veilleux (wife, Cathy Brooker Veilleux), Monique LaPierre (husband, David) and Lolita Lambert (husband, Steve); his stepchildren, Kelly Drake, Kristen Lyons, Kevin Collins and their families; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Bob will be held on Friday, May 31 from 1-3 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, with a family burial to follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, ME 04240

