Lewiston Regional Technical Center seniors Tyler Cossar, left, and Jade Chasteen lay bricks while helping build a base for the original Pettingill School sign at Pettingill School Park in Lewiston on Wednesday. Students from Tom Fylstra’s Trades Career Cluster program have built a kiosk and announcement board for the park earlier this spring and are now building the base for the original sign that stood out front of the school that the park is named after. LRTC Assistant Director Peter Gagnon said “we can sit in the shop all day, but nothing can compare to this real world experience.” Breyer Thomas, back left, and volunteer mason John Footer are in the background. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Maine
-
Community Sports
-
Connections
-
Maine
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.