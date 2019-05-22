FARMINGTON — Richard Grant, PTA, has joined the practice of Allied Physical Therapy on Middle Street in Farmington.

Grant served five years of active duty in the United States Army. On completion of two tours in Iraq, he used the GI Bill to enroll in the physical therapy assistants program at Kennebec Valley Community College, graduating from the physical therapy assistant program in 2015. Grant has experience treating pediatrics, orthopedic and geriatric patients.

Physical therapist assistants are licensed health care professionals who treat individuals of all ages with health-related conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives.

