DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present a series of Clay & Wine Workshops on four Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. June 5.

The series will be taught by Kathy Banks, a 30-year veteran of pottery instruction. The series includes all of the materials you will need: clay, glazes, tools, two kiln firings and complimentary wine. Both beginners and advance potters will benefit from this series. Participants will work with high-fire stoneware clay, exploring forms, texture, clay bodies and hand-building.

Class dates are June 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class will explore hand-building techniques and many types of surface decoration. Stoneware clay is a great product as it is microwavable, dishwasher-safe and durable.

The fall series provided practical information on construction of pottery pieces and layering of glazes. Students were pleased with the results and went home with numerous finished pieces of pottery.

The cost is $90 for four classes, all materials included. Register online at denmarkarts.org/events or call 452.2412.

The center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at (207) 452-2412.

