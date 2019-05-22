WAYNE — The Town of Wayne has announced its plans for the Memorial Day Parade.

Schedule of events:

10:30 a.m.: Veterans, bands, boys, girls, scouts and anyone with a focus on honoring veterans should assemble at the Wayne Community Church parking lot.

11 a.m.: The different groupings will leave the parking lot and go down Main Street to Pond Road and back to the Veterans Memorial Stone on Pocasset Lake where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place. Then the parade will move to the Veterans Memorial Park where the formal program will continue. If it rains, services will be at the Ladd Center at 11 a.m.

Transportation will be provided for veterans who need a ride in the parade. Those interested in giving veterans a ride should contact David Ault, 207-685-4578.

The guest speaker will be Gina Lamarche, editor of the Wayne Messenger.

All veterans are invited to participate in the parade as a tribute to men and women of the town who have served in different branches of the services in the past.

Questions regarding the Memorial Day service should be directed to Doug Stevenson, 207-685-9005, or Don Welsh, 207-685-4117.

