NORWAY — The Mollyockett Chorus will present ” ’50s Memories and Music” on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main Street.
The Chorus performs a show each year as an in-kind fundraiser for the wonderful weekly rehearsal space the Church provides. Tickets are $10, for the benefit of the Church.
The show this year is a throwback to songs written and performed in the 1950s. The costumes will be the finishing touches to bring back fond memories for many. And, since much of this music is still played today, it will be familiar to all who are interested in a fun evening of music. The Chorus is under the direction of Simon Smith, from Bethel, who has helped add spark and depth to the music
Following the performance, there will be a social time with light refreshments.
The Mollyockett Chorus rehearses Tuesday evenings at the First Universalist Church of Norway from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Women who are interested may visit the Chorus during a rehearsal. More information is available on its website at www.mollyockettchorus.org, or by calling Jolan at 364-4102.
