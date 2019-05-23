Western Maine’s geography provides an abundance of brooks, rivers and lakes. Within minutes of Bethel Village there are spots that produce brown trout, brook trout, rainbow trout and landlocked salmon.

The Androscoggin River

The state of Maine float stocks the Androscoggin River from Gilead to Bethel with rainbow and brown trout. The Androscoggin has fairly consistent action for rainbows, brookies, browns and landlocked salmon between April and June. As with most trout water, the action picks up again in September when the water cools.

Lakes & Ponds

There are many ponds in this region that produce brook trout, brown trout, togue, splake, landlocked salmon, bass, pickerel and perch. In most cases a boat is necessary. In nearby Locke’s Mills (Route 26, 5 miles east of Bethel) both North and South Ponds produce good fish, as does Lake Christopher in Bryant Pond (just south of Greenwood).

Stocking for 2019 began in late April, and will continue through fall. For a complete stock report for this year and past years, go to: maine.gov/ifw/fishing-boating/fishing/fishing-resources/fish-stocking-report.

Keep in mind Maine has specific regulations that apply on many bodies of water. Some waters are catch-and-release only, some have size limits, and others have a limit on the number of fish allowed per angler. Check the laws-and-regulations booklet offered free of charge from any location that sells licenses, or online at maine.gov/ifw.

Note: Licenses are required for all inland fishing in Maine for anyone 16 years and older. Licenses are sold at many convenience stores, at sporting goods stores, town offices, Turnpike service centers and online.

While fishing and/or transporting fish, anglers must keep a paper or electronic fishing license with them at all times and are subject to random inspection by any game warden, IF&W employee, guide or landowner upon request.

For residents, the cost of an annual license is $25. There are also options for senior licenses, and lifetime licenses.

For non-residents, it is $64 for an annual license, and up to $900 for a lifetime license.

Special pricing is available for active military personnel and disabled veterans.

For more on fishing in Maine go to www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing-boating/fishing

