NORWAY — The barn will be open Tuesday, May 28, and the friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, U.C.C., 205 Main St., will be ready to accept donations for the spectacular, treasure-filled yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 24. The congregation and community volunteers will start sorting, cleaning and pricing this year’s items.

Donations for the sale may be placed in the parsonage barn, through the ramp door off the church parking lot. If you have any questions about a donation, call the church office at 743-2290. The church is looking for new and gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen “stuff,” gift ware, pots and pans, dishes, lamps, toys, baby equipment, puzzles, games, Christmas items, sports equipment, boats, tractors, bicycles and even kitchen sinks.

Large appliances, clothes, computer monitors, televisions, text books and encyclopedias will not be accepted.

Large furniture and books should be placed in the church building at the bottom of the indoor ramp.

The church is open Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon. To schedule drop-offs in advance for other times, call the church office.

The revenue from the yard sale will be used to support the many missions of the Second Congregational Church, which welcomes donations of your “treasures” and/or time.

More than a fundraiser, the yard sale also is an important part of the Second Congregational Church’s mission activities. Pam Davison, church moderator and co-chair of the Free Supper, recently commented, “Over the years, our very reasonably priced items have helped many families furnish apartments, parents find Christmas gifts, new mothers outfit a nursery, and college students decorate a dorm room. The yard sale is a fellowship – community event full of smiles, camaraderie, anticipation and fabulous bargains.”

The actual sale will be held on the fourth Saturday of August. According to Bruce Davison, former yard sale chairperson, “This isn’t your mother’s yard sale. It is a huge event, under multiple tents in the church parking lot. It is unique in that all items are very reasonably priced, clean, sorted by category and in working order.

“Year after year, shoppers from all over New England line the sidewalks waiting for our opening bell,” Davison said.

At the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, all are welcome to join the congregation in worship, study and fellowship. Volunteers are always needed and appreciated.

