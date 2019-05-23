GRAY — There will be a public supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the First Congregational Church, Route 115.

The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts.

Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. The building is handicap accessible.

For more information, call 207-657-4279 or 207-657-3279 the day of the supper.

—

LISBON — A bean supper, sponsored by the Methodist Women, will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls.

Cost is adults, $8; ages 6 to 12, $3; age 5 and under, free.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

—

AUBURN — There will be a baked bean supper at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

The menu consists of two kinds of beans, brown bread, coleslaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, assorted desserts and beverage. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, under age 5, free. All are welcome. Take-out is available.

—

TURNER — A bean supper, with hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and desserts, will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Turner Center Universalist Church, Route 117, across from the gazebo. Donations will be accepted.

—

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St., will host a lasagna dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The third in a year-long series of fundraisers, the dinner will include an antipasto, lasagna (from vegetarian, to sausage, to plain, to spicy hamburg), Caesar salad, garlic bread and ice cream with strawberries or strawberry shortcake on biscuits.

The cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and under. A raffle on a $25 gift certificate will be drawn. Tickets will be $1 each or six tickets for $5.

For questions or concerns, contact the church office at 207-743-2290.

