OXFORD — Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School student William Dieterich, of South Paris, was named the winner of the 2019 Oxford County Young Republican Committee Scholarship during the May 14 meeting of the Oxford County Republican Committee.

With his mother, Celia Dieterich looking on, Dieterich received a cardboard replica of a $500 check from the scholarship committee chairman, Tom Curtis. An actual check will be sent when the Scholarship Committee receives Dieterich’s first semester grades early next year.

Dieterich’s accomplishments include becoming the number one ranked student in his graduating class, a three-letter sport participant in basketball, baseball and soccer; a school band member, an Eagle Scout, a student council officer, a National Honor Society member, chief of staff for former Gov. Paul LePage while a junior, and an altar server at his church.

This fall, Dieterich will attend the College of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He has not yet decided on a major, but appears ready to accept a double major of applied mathematics, perhaps to be used in the sports field; and political science, for a possible law career.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: