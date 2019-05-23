Eve was very frightened when she arrived at Responsible Pet Care. It took her several weeks to feel secure. When she began allowing her caregivers to interact with her, they noticed something special about Eve.

Every morning when Eve had the freedom to walk around the room, she would visit the other cats. She often stopped at the kennels of the cats that were less friendly and difficult to handle, or those that were not feeling well. She would help them feel less anxious. The staff began to call her the therapy cat.

Yule entered the shelter as a small, frightened kitten. She did not allow anyone to touch her without putting up a fight – until Eve stepped in.

Eve adopted Yule and began mothering her. They can often be seen snuggled together in a cat bed. Eve has become Yule’s protector.

Yule is still not happy with humans. But her relationship with her adopted mother continues to grow. Responsible Pet Care would love to find them a home where they can continue their bond of love and friendship.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

