Successful welding program students (from left) Kurtis Polisky and Dustin Paine stand with Bancroft welding instructor Fred Locke, Bancroft project manager Kyle Lamb, fellow students Ryan Stuart and Christopher Willey, Patti Saarinen with the WMCA, and Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education director Tina Christophersen. (Submitted image)

PARIS — Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education has announced that four students received Certificates of Completion for the professional welding program at Bancroft Contracting Inc. on Thursday, May 2.

Dustin Paine, Kurtis Polisky, Ryan Stuart and Christopher Willey successfully completed the program and were offered full-time employment to start immediately with Bancroft.

Th 92-hour customized training program was a collaboration between Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education, Bancroft Contracting Inc., and Western Maine Community Action/CareerCenter.

The next welding program will begin July 10. For information on the program or other Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education Career Pathways programs, call Heidi Durgin, Career Pathways/college transitions coordinator, at 743-8842, Ext.1545.

