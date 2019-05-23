WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, has announced that Glen Holmes, of Buckfield, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee (HCFAC).

Holmes serves as president of Community Concepts Finance Corp. (CCFC), based in Paris.

Sen. Collins wrote to HUD Secretary Ben Carson to offer her strong endorsement of Mr. Holmes, according to a recent press release by her office.

“Glen’s expertise in homeownership and financing, combined with his professional experience directing a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, make him an excellent choice to serve on the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee, said Sen. Collins.

“Growing up and now working in Maine, Glen has a deep understanding of the challenges that low-income individuals and families in our state face in obtaining stable housing.

“As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I was proud to give Glen a strong endorsement for this position, and I know that he will represent Maine well on this committee as he works to help people across the country achieve their dreams of homeownership,” Collins said.

As president of CCFC, Holmes oversees the day-to-day operations of a $12 million nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution. In his current position, working with a five-member board of directors, executive leadership, and CCFC’s parent organization, Holmes plans, designs and implements a strategy that lays out the direction and future vision of CCFC.

In addition, he works with CCFC managers to develop new and improve existing outreach strategies to expand CCFC’s reach.

Holmes has held senior management positions in both government and the private sector. Prior to joining CCFC in 2012, he spent five years in the Air Force and then held a variety of local management positions, including town manager of Buckfield. He also serves as treasurer for the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA, and chairman of the Buckfield Village Corp.

The Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee (HCFAC) consists of 12 individuals who represent the mortgage and real estate industry, consumers and HUD-approved housing counseling agencies. The HCFAC advises HUD’s Office of Housing Counseling (OHC) on ways to better carry out its functions, including strategic planning and policy guidance. By using the Advisory Committee, HUD is better able to provide individuals and families with the knowledge they need to obtain, sustain, and improve their housing.

