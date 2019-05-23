SOUTH PARIS — Lauren Merrill went 4-for-4 and Haileigh Sawyer belted a three-run homer as Oxford Hills blanked Lewiston, 11-0, in KVAC softball action on Thursday.

Merrill had three singles and a double, drove in two runs and picked up the win with six innings of two-hit pitching. Kiara McLeod closed out the game with a perfect seventh for the Vikings (14-1).

Sawyer, Madison Day Ashley Child and Olivia Gallan were the repeat hitters in the Vikings’ 14-hit attack. Gemma Landry and Jordyn Rubin picked up the two hits for Lewiston (7-7).

Maranacook 14, Leavitt 4

READFIELD — Amanda Goucher had three hits, including a home run and a triple, to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Hornets.

Natalie Costa earned the win in the circle for Maranacook (12-2), striking out seven batters.

Emily Swann had three hits for Leavitt (2-12).

Mustangs sweep Rebels

MONMOUTH — Haylee Langlois had a grand slam in Game 2 of a doubleheader to lead the Mustangs to the MVC sweep, 10-2 and 7-2.

Langlois also added a single for Monmouth (9-4). Emma Johnson and Abby Flanagan added a double and a single as well.

Luci Rottwell doubled for Telstar (4-9).

In Game 1, Mariah Herr doubled and singled for Monmouth.

Baseball

Maranacook 4, Leavitt 1

READFIELD — Hunter Glowa had a double and a single to pace the Black Bears to a 4-1 win over Leavitt in KVAC baseball.

Aric Belanger and Jarred Schmidt added two singles apiece for Maranacook (13-1). Glowa also earned the pitching win.

Jayden Ruel led Levitt (6-8) with two singles.

Monmouth sweeps Telstar

BETHEL — Four Mustangs combined to toss a no-hitter and lead Monmouth to a sweep of an MVC doubleheader with Telstar.

Corey Armstrong, Ryan Burnham, Ian McDonald and Trevor Flanagan each had a hand in the no-hitter with the win going to Armstrong. Monmouth improves to 10-3 while Telstar falls to 1-11.

Monmouth won the first game, 9-5. Cam Armstrong had three hits to help the Mustangs take the MVC win in Bethel.

Corey Armstrong had a pair of hits for Monmouth.

Mt. Abram 8, Oak Hill 3

SALEM — Gabe Emery had three hits and three RBIs to lead Mt. Abram to a 8-3 victory over Oak Hill in a baseball contest Thursday afternoon.

Kenyon Pillbury had three hits and an RBI in the win for the Roadrunners (7-6).

Nate Luce came in relief in the second inning, as he went six innings striking out eight to pick up the victory on the mound.

Ethan Barnett had three singles and two of Oak Hill’s (7-6) RBIs. Reid Cote also had three singles.

Oxford Hills 6, Lewiston 1

SOUTH PARIS — Colton Carson fanned 10 while allowing three hits to lead Oxford Hills to a 6-1 win over Lewiston in KVAC baseball.

Carson walked two and allowed one unearned run while going the distance.

Cam Slicer had three hits and scored a run for the Vikings (15-0). Will Dieterich had a two-run single and Janek Luksza a two-run triple for Oxford Hills.

Andon Cox had two hits for the Blue Devils (8-7).

Sacopee Valley 13, St. Dominic 2, 6 innings

SOUTH HIRAM — Brandon Capano had three hits and five RBI, and pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Hawks (8-6) handled the Saints (5-9) in six innings.

Capano hit a double, a two-run double and a game-ending three-run homer.

Mtn. Valley 16, Spruce Mtn. 1 (5 innings)

RUMFORD — Cam Godbois had four RBIs as Mountain Valley defeated Spruce Mountain 16-1 in five innings Thursday afternoon in a MVC baseball contest.

Will Bean and Jacob Blanchard had two doubles each for the Falcons (11-3) while Garrett Garbarini went the distance for his fourth win of the season.

Mountain Valley up 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth brought in eight runs in the inning.

Spruce Mountain (5-7) scored its only run in the fifth. Brett Hunt had two hits including a double while Noah Gilbert had a double.

Cougars sweep Wolverines

WISCASSET — Drew Collins RBI double in the second helped spark a three run inning as Dirigo defeated Wiscasset 4-1 in game one of a doubleheader.

Chandler Redmond picked up his first career win on the mound as he went seven innings striking out six in Dirigo’s 5-1 win in the nightcap.

Mike Packard also had a double in the first game for the Cougars (8-5).

In the second game, Wyatt Smith had an RBI double in the first while Curtis Errington had an RBI for the Cougars.

Brian Foye had an RBI in the fifth inning for the Wolverines (0-14).

Girls lacrosse

Sanford 12, Edward Little 6

Megan O’Connell had five goals as Sanford defeated Edward Little 12-6 in girls lacrosse action.

Valentina Drown had a hat trick for the Spartans (3-6) while Cat Works had two goals. Lauren Lapierre and Marissa Laurendeau each had a goal.

Megan Steele led the Red Eddiers (1-8) with five goals and Lydia Celani tallied a goal.

Cape Elizabeth 16, St. Dominic 4

CAPE ELIZABETH — Tory McGrath scored five goals, Karli Chapin had four and the Capers (8-2) cruised past the Saints (7-4).

Charlotte Graham added three goals.

Mia-Angelina Leslie scored twice to lead St. Dom’s.

Boys lacrosse

