NORWAY — Stephens Memorial Hospital’s Physical Rehabilitation Department Manager, Lissa Merrill, PT, has announced that Tracie MacLeod, PT, DPT, PRPC, is the first physical therapist in the state of Maine to be certified as a Pelvic Rehabilitation Practitioner Certification (PRPC) from the Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute.

MacLeod’s certification provides her with the knowledge and skills necessary to accurately diagnose and treat pelvic dysfunctions for men and women throughout the life cycle, including urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, bowel dysfunction and pelvic organ prolapse.

Certified Pelvic Rehabilitation Practitioners must pass a 150-question exam that covers multiple domains as they relate to pelvic rehabilitation, in addition to completing 2,000 hours of direct patient care in this field.

MacLeod has been a member of the SMH Physical Therapy Department for seven years. She is a member of Global Pelvic Health Alliance.

