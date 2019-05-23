OXFORD – Residents of Oxford and the area are encouraged to attend the annual Memorial Day services where they will learn about Oxford’s role as a military friendly community and honor the memory of the Post’s First Vice Commander Joseph J. Casalinova.

Neil Bickford, will serve as master of ceremonies welcoming attendees to the service, that will kick off at 9 a.m. on May 27 st the Anderson Staples Post 112 American Legion on King Street with the Star Spangled Banner and other patriotic songs performed by the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and an opening pray by Deacon Lois Whitham of the Congregational Church.

This year there will be a special presentation by State Representative Kathleen Dillingham to honor Joseph J. Casalinova, former First Vice Commander of Post 112, and U.S. Army veteran, who passed away unexpectedly at age 70 in March. Casalinova was very active in Post activities, acting as master of ceremonies at last year’s Memorial Day service.

This year’s special guest speaker, Town Manager Butch Asselin, said he intends to focus on the town being a designated military friendly community.

Last June, selectmen unanimously agreed to move forward on becoming a “Military Friendly Community,” on Asselin’s recommendation after a presentation by Sgt. Nathan Grace of the Maine Army National Guard.

The designation shows military members that the community actively supports military in part by placing a designated, volunteer point of contact in the community who will be available to direct active and recently honorably discharged military personnel to services they may need. The program has been implemented nationwide. Signs designating the support are expected to be put up this week.



Prior to Dillingham and Asselin’s speech, Bickford will introduce the Adjutant Theresa White for a reading of “General Logan’s Orders General Orders #11, Washington,” Treasurer Howie Munday who will recite “The Gettysburg Address,” Second Vice Commander Deb Lyons for the recitation of “In Flanders Field,” and Brian O’Donnell, Commander Sons of the American Legion Post 112 who will recite ‘Remember the Warriors Who Made the Supreme Sacrifice’ by former SEAL Jocko Willink.

O’Donnell will also speak later in the program about the Honor Flight.

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School School Athletic Director Kevin Ryan and several football players will accept a check from Treasurer Howie Munday for the OHCHS Vikings Football Program. Fifty percent of the revenues were generated from the bottle redemption program at Post 112.

After the closing prayer Bickford, accompanied by two younger members of the Oxford Community, will place a commemorative wreath at the War Memorial Monument. A moment of silence will be held while the Congregational Church tolls its bell for one minute followed by the playing of Taps.

Everyone is invited into the Legion Hall at the conclusion of the service for refreshments.

Norway

Memorial Day ceremonies in Norway will be held Monday, May 27, starting at 9 a.m. at the Memorial area across the street from Stone Smart American Legion on Main Street. Master of Ceremonies will be Past Stone Smart American Legion Post Commander Arnold Pendexter.

The agenda is as follows:• Raising of the Colors by veterans and the Color Guard with the Oxford Hills Middle School Band with band leader Rachel Potter.• Pledge of Allegiance by Stone Smart American Legion Auxiliary President Shirley Fielder.• Prayer by Pastor Don Mayberry.• General Logan’s Orders by Past Stone Smart American Legion Post Commander Tim Pike.• Memorial Day Resolution by Past Stone Smart Legion Post Commander Randy Henley.• Lincoln’s” Gettysburg Address” by Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School member Luke Allen.• “Flanders Field” by Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School member Hallee Heath.• Speaker of the Day, representing Sen. Angus King Jr., Area Representative Ben Tucker.• Decoration of the Memorials by Marilyn Jones.• Salute by the Firing Squad by Randy Henley.• Taps by the Oxford Hills Middle School Band members.• Benediction by Pastor Don Mayberry.Coffee, punch and donuts will follow at the hall. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the hall across the street from the Memorial area.

Paris

In Paris, the parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. from lower parking lot at the Oxford County courthouse led by Grand Marshall Maurice Morrissette.

Master of Ceremonies , VFW Commander Teresa Drag, will welcome everyone followed by the invocation by Reverend Sam Luppino of the Grace Baptist Church, the National Anthem, played by the Oxford Hills Middle School Band and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Memorial Day Address will be given by Jim Hamper, State Representative; General Logan’s General Order #11 by Chief Hartley “Skip” Mowatt and President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address by Bruce LeBlanc.

“In Flanders Field” will be read by a representative of Boy’s State followed by America’s Answer to “In Flanders Field” by a representative of the Auxiliary Girls State.

Memorial to Sailors of all Wars – Auxiliary President Marilyn Hanscomb will present a Memorial to Sailors of All Wars at the Veterans Monument, followed by a musical selection by the Oxford Hills Middle School Band and TAPS.

The Benediction will be given by Reverend Sam Luppino.

The parade will reform and march back to Legion Hall.

Otisfield

There will be a Memorial Day Flag raising Ceremony 9 a.m. at the Community Hall. This will be a short ceremony with a few words spoken by a local clergy

West Paris

A parade will step off at 11 a.m. from the Ring-McKeen American Legion Post 151 on Church St in West Paris. The American Legion usually holds a ceremony at the bridge following the parade.

