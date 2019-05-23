AUGUSTA — Linda Andrews, of Buckfield, a teacher at Buckfield Junior/Senior High School and Hartford-Sumner Elementary, was named the 2019 Oxford County Teacher of the Year at a ceremony held at the State House on Thursday, May 9.

Before the ceremony, Andrews was presented with a legislative sentiment recognizing her achievement by Sen. Lisa Keim (R-Oxford).

Andrews was nominated for the award by Charlotte McGreevy, a fifth grade student at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School, who attended the ceremony with her mother, Jess McGreevy.

Maine Teacher of the Year is a program of the Maine Department of Education that is administered by Educate Maine to recognize and celebrate outstanding professional educators in Maine schools.

