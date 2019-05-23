PARIS — The South Paris Public Library will host an informational meeting about “CLICK for Babies” on Tuesday, June 4, at 4 p.m. at the Deering Community Center, across the street from the library on Church Street.

Allison Holland from Community Concepts will speak about this public education campaign to raise awareness about the “Period of PURPLE Crying,” in an effort to prevent shaken baby syndrome and infant physical abuse, as well as the need for soft knitted and crocheted purple hats for newborns, as a reminder to parents.

Following Holland’s presentation, library staff will offer options for community knitters and those who crotchet to help make as many soft purple hats for newborns as possible during June, July and August.

The hats will be given to Community Concepts, which will then distribute them to the maternity wards at Stephens Memorial Hospital and Rumford Hospital. New parents will choose a purple hat as a reminder of “PURPLE crying” before taking their newborns home.

Guidelines for color, hat dimensions, yarn, needle and hook sizes, and embellishments for the crafted hats will be made available, as well as easy, basic patterns and links to other sources for appropriate patterns.

Arrangements can be made for those who wish to contribute, but do not have access to the proper materials.

For information, call the South Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

