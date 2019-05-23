LEWISTON — New York-based artists Stephen Miotto and Nancy Blum install mosaics depicting two of Marsden Hartley’s well-known oil paintings on the facade of the Hartley Block building on Lisbon Street on Thursday.

The building’s developer, The Szanton Co., announced in February that it had commissioned the two 9- by 9-foot installations from the artists, who are experienced in installing mosaics in public spaces.

According to a news release, the pieces are intended to be “interpretations and enlargements of details” from two Hartley paintings: “Smelt Brook Falls” (1937, St. Louis Art Museum) and “Jotham’s Island, Georgetown, Maine” (1938, Portland Museum of Art).

Hartley, born in Lewiston in 1877 and raised here, is considered one of the foremost American painters of his time. Later in his career, Hartley’s work shifted back to his Maine roots, with Maine landscapes, including the works chosen for this project, often the subject of his paintings.

