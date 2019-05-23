New officers for Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, are, from left, front row: Cyndi Matthews, treasurer; Pamela Toussaint, associate matron; Vicki Kelley, worthy matron; Brett Jervis, worthy patron; Forrest Genthner, associate patron; Betty Perkins, secretary; second row: Kathy Williamson, associate conductress; Eleanor Peterson, organist; Pauline Cloudman, Electra; Molly Genthner, Esther; Suzanne Wakefield, Adah; Donna Martin, marshal; Jocelyn Jervis, conductress; back: Nancy Harris, warden; and Andy Bradeen, sentinel.

