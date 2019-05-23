AREA — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) has announced its inaugural offsite National Cancer Survivors Day event on Sunday, June 2, at King’s Hill & Barn in South Paris.

“A Garden Party” theme will accompany the beautiful grounds and blooming flowers, as the community gathers to celebrate survivorship and the blossoming resource center in Norway.

“This is the first year we’ve taken our growing National Cancer Survivor Day event outside of the center, which continues to grow in attendance each year,” said Mallory Brooke Cash, CRCofWM board member and event chair.

“We are appreciative and excited to have some of Maine’s premiere vendors giving back with their time and services in our celebration of survivorship. The event would not be possible without King’s Hill Inn & Barn, Affordable Events, Blue Elephant Events & Catering, The Bar Association, and Lone Pine Brewery,”she said.

In addition, survivors have personally crafted the centerpieces, which will prove to be a moving and sentimental piece to the event.

The two-part event, beginning with a private survivor luncheon followed by an afternoon reception, will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 2. A short program follows the luncheon, including words from several cancer survivors, along with representatives from the American Cancer Society and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

In addition, the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will take the opportunity to thank the community for their support, speak to the center’s growth, and formally introduce their new director, Diane Madden.

Cancer survivors and a guest are invited to RSVP to attend a catered luncheon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Then a catered reception and program will begin promptly at 2:30 p.m. with survivors, donors, local supporters and members of the medical community. All who are interested in attending either/both the luncheon and reception are asked to RSVP to Diane Madden, Cancer Resource Center director of operations & development, at [email protected]

The mission of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is to ensure that no one faces cancer alone. Anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life – is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. In the United States alone, there are more than 15.5 million people living with a history of cancer.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St. in Norway, is located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It offers a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. For information, visit the website at www.crcofwm.org or on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

