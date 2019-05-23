DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Mahoosuc Land Trust in Bethel needs a 36-inch mower to maintain the walking/hiking trails at its Valentine Farm Conservation Center. Would readers consider donating their used mower to a needy charity and taking a tax write-off? We will gladly pick up any mower in operable condition. Please call me at 824-2062 or the Mahoosuc Land Trust office, 824-3806, if you can help us.

— Bob, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You’re awesome when it comes to helping people and I’d like to be a part of that help. This is for Diane of no town that needed to have her slide projector repaired. I don’t repair them, but I do have one with a screen that she can borrow for as long as she needs it. Also, in case she’s interested, I saw a slide viewer on Amazon that she can purchase for $60. She can reach me at 513-2163.

— No name, Lisbon

ANSWER: I so love all the helpful people who populate Sun Spots Land! Thank you for your helpful offer.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The 52nd Norway Music and Arts Festival needs volunteers to work at this year’s festival Saturday, July 13. Volunteers may be asked to help check in vendors, direct street traffic, assist vendors with setup, and answer attendees’ questions. All volunteers who can work a four-hour shift will receive a free gift certificate for a free sauna at Riverside Lodge and Sauna, one of the festival sponsors.

Please email [email protected]and check out www.nmaaf.org for additional information. The Norway Music and Arts Festival is a sponsored project of Creative Norway, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

ANSWER: This sounds like a great event and the offer of a free sauna session will definitely peak interest.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Six or more years ago the paper had an article about a Rumford man who took old license plates and turned them into stars. I have finally collected the ones I need, but cannot find the man’s name. Could you please do your magic and find his name so I can see if he’s still doing this type of craft? Thank you.

— Pam, Jay

ANSWER: In the 2012 archives, I found a story about a Rumford crafter who made birdhouses from old license plates and was selling them at local craft fairs. His name is Brian Harvey. I’m not positive that he’s your guy, but he could be. If anyone has information, please help Pam out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a couple questions regarding the Lewiston Maineiacs Hockey Team. How can I contact the former owner and get a mailing address, telephone number and email address? Is the hockey team now functioning under another name and in another city?

— Stuart, no town

ANSWER: I hope other readers can help with this question. I did find a site that lists some Lewiston Maineiacs stats with an email and mailing address where you can send questions. The website is http://www.hockeydb.com/stte/lewiston-maineiacs-6580.html. There is an email address listed as [email protected].

Here is a link to Sun Journal story written a couple years ago that you may find informative as well: https://tinyurl.com/y45l72r7

