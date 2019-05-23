Sabattus Regional Credit Union recently hosted nine local organizations that will receive donations. Through its members and many fundraisers throughout the year, the credit union raised $13,184.34 for the Ending Hunger in Maine campaign. Money will go to local organizations, including Carrie Ricker School food pantry, the Community Baptist Church, Greene Baptist Church food program, Leeds Community Church, Libby Tozier School, Sabattus Primary School, Loaves & Fishes of Sabattus, Rural Community Action Ministry and Wales Presbyterian Church food pantry. Displaying the check are credit union employees Flo Poulin, left, and Rachel Rac.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Sun Spots
-
Sports
-
Sports
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
News
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.