AUBURN — Steven H. Marson, chief executive officer at Martin and Ware Inc., d/b/a Central Maine Pyrotechnics and Pyro City Maine Consumer Fireworks Stores, will address the A-L Rotary Club at a breakfast presentation at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 29. The meeting will be held at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave.

Marson is responsible for overseeing the complete fireworks display operations as they pertain to all federal, state and local permitting requirements and safety procedures for conducting fireworks displays for the public in all six New England states. Marson is also responsible for overseeing the eight Pyro City Maine Consumer Fireworks stores he owns in Maine.

Marson is past board chairman for the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce. He is past president of the Gardiner Board of Trade and still serves as a board member. Marson sits on the Johnson Hall Capital Campaign Committee and is a member of the Gardiner Rotary Club.

Cost for breakfast is $10.

