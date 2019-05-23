A gazebo on an historic common, an old covered bridge, a 19th-century barn, a mountaintop restaurant, and the 18th green on a beautiful golf course are just a few examples of the beautiful settings that draw brides and grooms to marry in the western mountains of Maine.

The Artist’s Covered Bridge on the Sunday River Road in Newry is a popular spot. The gazebo on the Bethel Common, next to the century-old Bethel Inn and across from Bethel’s historic district, is another.

For the more adventurous, options can include Table Rock ledge in Grafton Notch State Park, or a small rock island in Greenwood’s North Pond.

Weddings can be built around a theme weekend that incorporates such activities as golf, canoeing, hiking or fly fishing.

There are plenty of attractive indoor settings as well, at the many inns and hotels. Lodging places and restaurants can also provide function rooms for rehearsal dinners and receptions. Some offer an entire wedding package. Among the larger sites are the Bethel Inn Resort and Sunday River Resort.. There are also smaller inns and restaurants that host weddings and wedding parties, and public halls are also an option.

Local florists, cake makers and photographers are also happy to work with couples.

For anyone planning a wedding at a public location, please check with the town office where the site is located regarding scheduling and other guidelines.

< Previous

Next >