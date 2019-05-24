Bangor Savings Bank is holding its annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive and hopes to top its record of 12,645 jars by month’s end.

If you want to help out, just drop off new, unopened jars of peanut butter and jelly at any Bangor Savings Bank branch during operating hours now through May 31. Plus, every time you use #BSBPBJ2019 or take a selfie of your good deed and share it with Bank Saving, the bank will donate additional jars to the drive. Email your “selfless selfie” at [email protected] and they’ll be featured on Bangor Savings Bank’s Facebook page.

Donations will help stock the shelves of local food pantries and hunger prevention organizations with a protein-rich food item that’s too often in short supply.

