DIXFIELD — Dixfield Historical Society is announcing categories for the third annual Dixfield Days Photo Contest, which will be exhibited from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, during Dixfield Open Market Day.

Photos will be judged in these categories: landscape, portrait, still life, wildlife and pets, hometown and/or military pride. Best in Show and People’s Choice will be awarded. Entry fee is $5 a photo, with a $25 cash prize awarded for Best in Show. Minimum size is 5-by-7-inches and entries must be framed or matted.

New this year, entries will be accepted anytime during the spring and summer by dropping them at either Towle’s Corner Store or Towle’s Hardware. An entry form must be completed along with the $5 entry fee per photo. They will be taken to the Dixfield Historical Society Museum until the event in August. All entries will be displayed.

