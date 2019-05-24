PORTLAND — Lewiston sophomore Julia Svor started slow but battled through to defeat Portland’s Karina Boothe at the state singles tennis championships Friday.

“I just had a rough time getting back in my groove,” Svor, who entered the state championships as the 10th seed, said. “The last couple of points, I just had to do.”

Svor beat Boothe 6-3, 6-1 to advance to Saturday’s Round of 16. Svor is the only local player to advance to the second day of state competition, which will be held Saturday at Lewiston High School.

Svor’s twin sister, Abby, the 12th seed, lost in straight sets to Fiona Lang of Lincoln Academy 6-2, 6-2.

“Abby always gets nervous before matches, that’s her whole personality,” Lewiston girls coach Anita Murphy said. “We are working with her not be so nervous, go into it and have fun. Play your game that’s all I am asking you to do.”

Maddy Foster, Lewiston’s No. 3 singles player, won her first matchup, against Cheverus’ Kristina Matkevich 6-3, 6-4, before falling in the second round to the No. 1 overall seed Grace Campanella of Kennebunk-Wells in straight sets.

“She won her first round, that’s what she wanted,” Murphy said of Foster. “Of course, we knew what she was up against in the (second round).”

Madelyn Dwyer of Maranacook defeated Lexie Caterine of Yarmouth (6-2, 6-1) and then Hailey Holmquist of Caribou (6-2, 6-1).

“It went really well. I was hitting the ball well,” Dwyer said after her win over Holmquist. “I could tell I was on my game and I just had to keep getting the ball back and work on my game.”

Dwyer’s teammate Emma Wadsworth upset Brunswick’s Anna Parker in the Round of 32 to advance.

Eighth-seeded Ellie Hodgkin of Erskine Academy also advanced, defeating Lindsey Bell of Gardiner in her lone match of the day 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.

“I was a little bit nervous, but I was pretty confident,” Hodgkin said. “My confidence helped me because I did pretty well this season. I didn’t want to go in over-confident.”

Other girls advancing in the Round of 16 are Daphne-Stratton Gignac (York), Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth), Merdedith Kelley (Falmouth), Regitze Jacobsen (MDI), Lauren Bourque (Messlonskee), Morgan Warren (Waynflete), Sara Fallon (Falmouth), Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Academy), Anastasia Kapothansis (Cheverus), Elene Imnaishviili (Bangor)

Haley Walsh (Mt. Blue) and Gabby Blanco (Winthrop) fell in the Round of 48.

TOUGH DAY FOR DEVILS, SAINTS

On the boys side, Lewiston’s Caden Smith, the No. 12 seed, was upset by Waterville’s Charles Haberstock in the second round 6-2, 6-4.

It was Haberstock’s third match in 24 hours. He defeated Sawyer Deprey of Caribou in Friday morning and played in a team match for Waterville on Thursday against Bangor.

“I didn’t really have it, I had to dig deep,” Haberstock said after the win against Smith. “I am wicked tired right now, and super sore.”

Lewiston’s Ben St. Laurent also had a tough opening-round match against Kaito Fang (George Stevens), as Fang won 6-4, 2-6, winning the 10-point tiebreaker 10-7 to take the match.

“It’s one of those things, you play that first round, split sets, he played so much better in the second set, 6-2,” Lewiston boys coach Tom Leblond said of St. Laurent’s match. “You think he can win six games, he’s going to be able to do that in the third set based on how he was playing, but it all changes with the tiebreaker.”

Fang lost to Eli Jolliffe (Belfast) in the Round of 32.

St. Dom’s Gaston Fuksa lost his opening-round match to Eben Cooley (PCHS), and Saints teammate Robert Kurtz lost his Round of 32 match to Archie McDonough (Camden Hills).

Cooley defeated Fuksa 6-2, 6-4, while McDonough defeated Kurtz 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

“When you get to the Round of 48, you are getting the best in the state,” St. Dom’s coach Andrew Girourd said. “I am proud of my guys, I had two out of three here today. That’s the most we’ve had in a few years, I think. The fact they competed in both of their matches was awesome.”

Mt. Blue’s Chris Marshall, Mick Gurney, and Zack Gunther all lost in the Round of 48.

Other boys reaching the Round of 16: Nick Forester (Falmouth), Dennis Stewart (Bangor), Weston Goodwin (Freeport), Aiden Treutel (Cheverus), Thorner Kieffer (Waynflete), Caleb Richard (Thornton Academy), Leif Boodie (Greely), Matthew Ray (Falmouth), Clay Canterbury (Freeport), Declan Archer (Kennebunk), Ben Adey (Waynflete), Parker Deprey (Caribou), Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy).

