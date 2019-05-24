This year Hirundo Wildlife Refuge has pledged to get 1,000 children involved in its Kids in Nature program. Staff is excited to already be over 10 percent of its goal, but it still need help,the public’s help and can’t meet it goals without you. Here’s what you can do:

Spread the word about Hirundo to your friends, teachers, schools, and enrichment groups. ⁣

Attend Hirundo events or come and explore its trails on your own. (Sign the logbook or tag Hirundo on FB so they can count your children in the tally.)⁣

Pay close attention because Hirundo will be be announcing a very exciting contest for one very lucky school group to win a free visit (plus transportation costs) to Hirundo in 2019.⁣

Support Hirundo with your dollars through its crowd-funding campaign. Every dollar helps fun program materials, recreational supplies, student scholarships, transportation fees and more.⁣

