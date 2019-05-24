David Young will give a solo performance from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at The Firehouse Grill, 47 Broad St., Auburn. He will play classic rock covers and originals, including music from his solo album, “Midnight Road,” and his latest band EP. From 9 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Young & the Interstate Kings will return to play at The Mill House Pub, 128 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls. The band will play classic covers and their own brand of originals, including songs from their latest EP. T Shirts and CDs will be available.
