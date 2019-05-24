REGION — Several towns will observe Memorial Day this year with parades, speeches or other celebrations. The dates, times and programs are listed below.

Sunday, May 26 12:30 p.m. Strong

Johnson-Cox American Legion Post 78 will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Strong Village Cemetery, 112 Lambert Hill Road. The ceremony will begin at the back of the cemetery, said legion member Les Snell. Wreaths will be placed on the grave site of Clifford Haggan and at the Town Office flagpole.

Sunday, May 26 1 p.m. Wilton

An observance will be held at the monument in the center of town. A second observance will be held at the Wilton Lions Club (formerly the American Legion) monuments. Senator Russell Black–R and Representative Randy Hall–R will speak and wreaths will be placed. Light refreshments will follow at the Lions Club Hall. For more information call Charles Tappan, 645-4867.

Monday, May 27 9 a.m. Farmington

American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 has several events planned.

9 a.m. Wreath Laying Ceremony Service at the WWI Monument with Color Guard.

9:30 a.m. Services at the Legion Post. Stephan Bunker, Lt. Commander (retired) USCGR, of Farmington will speak on the history of the Roderick – Crosby Post and Cemeteries. A wreath-laying ceremony will follow at the Post Memorial (out front).

10 a.m. PARADE

Line up at the Mallet School parking lot. The Parade Marshall will be Veteran Dennis Pike, former Franklin County sheriff. The parade route will go from Middle to High St., then Academy, to Main, Main St. to Courthouse. Wreaths will be laid at monuments in Meetinghouse Park and Courthouse Cemetery, and Taps. The parade continues up Anson St. to High and returns to Post.

11:30 a.m. or shortly afterward, a light lunch will be served at the Post by the Auxiliary. Open to all, Veterans and guests eat free!

Monday, May 27 9 a.m. Kingfield

American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony at the Kingfield War Monument on Depot Street.

Traditions such as reading “Freedom is Not Free”, the Table Set for One and a 21-gun salute will honor the lives of veterans who are no longer with us. A singer will present a live rendition of “The National Anthem”.

The American Legion holds meetings at the Legion Hall on School Street the first Monday of each month beginning with a dinner at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Post Commander Johnny Maynard at 678-2704.

Monday, May 27 1 p.m. Weld

Western Maine Foothills Band (Formerly the Old Crow Indian Band), Veterans and others will gather at the Town Hall for a parade to the Weld Public Library. Town Selectman and Rep. Thomas Skolfield will speak, a patriotic song will be played and a wreath will be laid at one of the monuments.

