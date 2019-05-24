The band Uncrowned Kings will play live at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Mixers in Sabattus. They cover bands like Bon Jovi, Green Day, Luke Bryan, ACDC and Tom Petty. Band members include Brent Austin, guitar/vocals; Dan Sanborn, drums/vocals; Randy Boulier, bass/vocals; and Josh Frye, guitar/vocals. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-375-4188.

