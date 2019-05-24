Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston will feature live music by local artist Dave Perlman from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 24. Perlman plays a diverse selection of popular cover songs spanning different genres with a concentration in classic and ’90s rock. On Saturday, May 25, the band Tattooed Lies, pictured, will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight. Band members include Melissa Noel, lead vocals; Paul Audet, lead guitar, vocals; Ed Garnier, drums, percussion, vocals; and Tracy Proctor, bass, vocals. Tattooed Lies is a female-fronted band covering ’70s and ’80s hits. For more information, call Pedro’s at 207-783-6200.
