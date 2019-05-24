CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mark Ballas, 33; John C. Reilly, 54; Priscilla Presley, 74; Bob Dylan, 78.

Happy Birthday: Walk away from negativity and toward your dreams. Express what you want, and take the initiative to turn your ideas into reality. Look at relationships to learn from the experiences you encountered. You will make better decisions moving forward. A personal change will do you good and restore trust and belief in your abilities. Your numbers are 2, 10, 17, 28, 30, 36, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your involvement in a project that will be helpful to a cause you believe in will also bring you in contact with people who can help you achieve your goals. Take care of unfinished business before you take on something new. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal changes you make will be gratifying. The way you present yourself to others will drum up interest in what you have to offer. Don’t let an emotional incident cause you to act prematurely. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gather information, and learn all you can before you make a decision that could change your direction. Knowing what you want will help you avoid being directed by someone who is out for his or her own gain. Love who you are. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer quality over quantity. What you do for others or how you contribute will influence the way people think and feel about you. A positive change in attitude will open up a window of opportunity that will make your life easier. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Run your ideas by someone who has helped you in the past. Being clear will encourage honest responses. A partnership will be beneficial if you divvy up responsibilities. A change of attitude will help you recognize who’s taking advantage of you. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll have difficulty convincing others to see things your way. If you want others to join you, start doing what you want and let your success be your selling feature. Focus on forward motion. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taking day trip, attending a meeting or sharing ideas with peers will lead to something new and exciting. Don’t let anyone pile responsibilities that don’t belong to you on your shoulders. It’s up to you to choose where your time is best spent. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Joint financial matters should be handled with care. If you let emotions interfere, it can end up costing you. Discipline will be required if you intend to get things done on time. A romantic gesture will prompt a change of heart. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make plans with someone who has something to offer. Learn from mistakes, and set up guidelines that will help important relationships grow into something special. Don’t take a physical risk. If you want to make an impression, use your intelligence. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t overspend on luxury items you can live without. An energetic approach to important relationships and making your home environment comfortable and welcoming are encouraged. A physical improvement will raise your self-esteem. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your thoughts and feelings to gain someone’s favor. It’s how you approach and handle others that will make a difference. Honesty, compassion and love are encouraged. Don’t make physical changes or unhealthy choices. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever you can to help a cause you believe in. The people you encounter will help you achieve personal growth. A change in the way someone feels about you will lead to a romantic opportunity. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intelligent, funny and helpful. You are innovative and proactive.

