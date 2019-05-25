West Paris Memorial Day Parade

WEST PARIS — The Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, will begin at the Legion Hall at 10:30 a.m. for lineup. The parade will step off at 11.

The parade route will go from the Legion to the bridge, then to the Finnish Cemetery and back to the memorials in the Village.

Popsicles will be available after for anyone who marched in the parade.

Auburn Democrats to meet

AUBURN — The monthly meeting of the Auburn Democratic City Committee will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Auburn Hall, 60 Court St.

The speaker will be Ned Claxton, state senator for District 20, who will discuss pending legislation.

Refreshments will be served and visitors are welcome. Take the elevator to the second floor. Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center. Call 207-740-0113 for more information.

History Barn to hold open house

NEW GLOUCESTER — A New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1. The barn is located at 383 Intervale Road. (Route 231). Admittance is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Library to open with summer hours

SUMNER — The Increase Robinson Library at Route 219 in East Sumner Village will open Thursday, June 6, for the summer months. It will be open each Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

