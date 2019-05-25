SOUTH PARIS – John Daniel Morse, 89, of South Paris, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Market Square Center for Health Care.Dan was born in Norway on Aug. 25, 1929, the son of Lindsay and Claribel Morse. He graduated from Norway High School in the class of 1947 and Coyne Electrical School, Chicago, in 1950. On April 29, 1949, Dan married Zillah Barnett. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage until her death in 2014.Dan worked as a maintenance supervisor at Paris Manufacturing Company until its closure. He was also employed by Cullinan Oil before completing his working years as superintendent of the Paris Utility District in South Paris. Dan held a master electrician’s license until 2018, and did private electrical work for many years.He was a longtime member of the South Paris Universalist Church and was a volunteer fireman for the Paris Fire Department. He served in the National Guard.Dan was talented at caning chairs and building wooden toys. He spent a lot of time reading books about Maine and U.S. history. Dan enjoyed his daily walks to the post office. In his younger years, tenting vacations with his family were a yearly event and included swimming, water skiing, and fishing.Dan is survived by his daughter, Anne and son-in-law, Art; brother, Clayton Morse; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Zillah; daughter, Susan; sister, Evangeline Child; brother, Louie Morse and brother, Paul Morse.The family is very grateful for the loving and kind care given to Dan by the staff at Market Square Health Care Center, the staff of Beacon Hospice, and the home care provided by Mary and Jesse Skillin.The family will honor Dan’s request to have no memorial service. Burial will be at Riverside Annex in South Paris. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Dan’s family at www.chandlerfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Dan’s memory to: The South Paris Universalist Church c/o

Jane Wheeler 45 Wheeler Stree tSouth Paris, ME 04281 or, The South Paris Fire Department c/o Paris Town Office 33 Market Square South Paris, ME 04281

