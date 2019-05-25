DURHAM – Ralph D. Price, 83, passed away on May 2, 2019, in Auburn. He was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Oct. 22, 1935, to James Roderick and Louise C. Long Price, both of whom have predeceased him. Ralph graduated from Bishop Duffy High School in 1954. That same year he joined the Navy, training in Bainbridge, Md., Norman, Okla., and Millington, Tenn., and finally stationed Brunswick, Maine, Patrol Squadron VP-23 as an aviation electronic technician. While in the service he met and married his sweetheart, Geraldine A. Bowser on May 3, 1957. On Sept. 2, 1958 he was hired an an electrician apprentice at Bath Iron Works working through various departments until he retired from engineering supervisor after 42 years and six months of many challenges and rewards. On May 16, 1960, they were blessed with a son, Dana James. To make ends meet Ralph joined the active reserves in South Portland in early 1961, and the unit was activated serving on board USS DE 748 with Captain Rich as skipper and Lt. Leon Gorman (grandson of L.L. Bean) as weapon officer. In 1968, he joined Amvet Post 13 in Durham serving as finance officer, judge advocate and bingo chairman for over 22 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Gerry, in July, 2010, and his older sister, Sue Ann, on May 17, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Price and son, Dana and his wife, Annette Price; a sister, “Biddy” Beatrice and her husband, Pat Bostic, of West Virginia; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m., at Hillside Cemetery, High Street, Lisbon Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

