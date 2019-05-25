AUBURN -Richard J. Bourgoin, 81, of Lewiston, passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019, at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, after a long illness. Richard was born on April 12, 1938, a son of the late Albert and Cecile (Marquis) Bourgoin. At an early age, his family moved to Lewiston where he attended local schools until the eighth grade. He worked in the forestry industry with his father before beginning his career as a salesman. On May 17, 1958, he married Pierrette Ruel and together they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. Richard worked at State Distributors from 1960-1972, before going to work at Federal Distributors. While working at Federal Distributors, he also worked part-time in the evenings at Robert’s Card Shop on Sabattus Street in Lewiston. He retired from Federal Distributors in 2000 after 28 years. Many who knew him in the liquor industry, knew him as “Dickie”. Following retirement, he worked part-time for Landry’s Quick Stop in Greene as a liquor sales and delivery person. Richard was an active member of Holy Family Parish and was the offertory collection person at the morning Mass on Sundays for many years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, “pepere” and friend who was loved by all who knew him.

Richard is survived by his wife, Pierrette of Lewiston; two sons, Raymond Bourgoin and wife, Val Tardif, Donald Bourgoin and wife, Wendie Bourgoin; five grandchildren, Derek and Craig Bourgoin, Melissa Bourgoin and her companion, Cory Chamberlain, Dominic and Paige Bourgoin; one great-grandson, Kade Bourgoin; brother-in-law, Real Ruel and wife, Connie; a brother, Robert Bourgoin and his companion, Rachal; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Bourgoin; two sisters, Jackie Abbott and Lorraine Levesque; and a grandson, Adam Bourgoin.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Brown and The Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice House for the wonderful care afforded Richard during his illness.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Richard’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Monday, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at Holy Family Church, in Lewiston, at 11 a.m. Committal Services follow, at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine, 04240. 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Richard’s memory to: The Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice House

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: