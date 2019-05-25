LEWISTON — It was a long day on the court for Wayneflete’s Morgan Warner.

The No. 6 seed in the MPA girls’ singles tennis tournament had her round of 16 match with No. 11 seed Lauren Bourque (Messalonskee) go three hours and three sets, as she dropped the first set 4-6 before winning the next two sets 6-3, 7-6 (0).

After a short break, she faced the No. 3 seed Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Academy) in the quarterfinals, who defeated Sara Fallon (Falmouth) 6-2, 6-0 in the round of 16.

The match was almost a carbon copy for Warner, who got down early to Cain, losing the first set 3-6. She battled Cain and Mother Nature, more specifically the wind, to win the next two sets, 6-3.

“It was just staying consistent and I got a lot of support (from friends and family) which helped,” Warner said of coming back down a set in both matches.

DWYER UPSETS KELLEY IN THE ROUND OF 16

Unseeded Madelyn Dwyer of Maranacook provided the first upset of the day as she defeated Meredith Kelley (Falmouth), the No. 4 seed. Dwyer won 6-2, 6-4.

“I learned a lot, I learned I can be mentally tough,” Dwyer said. “I never came into it knowing I can beat the four seed, so going into it not knowing anything about her, I just played my game and get as many balls back as I could.”

Dwyer gave the No. 5 seed, Regitze Jacobsen (MDI) for her money as Jacobsen won 6-1, 6-4. Jacobsen had a long round of 16 match as she defeated Fiona Liang (Lincoln Academy) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

“It was 40-40 every game, she did not give up. A big applause for her,” Jacobsen said of Dwyer.

Dwyer’s teammate Emma Wadsworth faced No. 2 Elene Imnaishvili (Bangor) in the round of 16 where Imnaishvili won 6-2 in both sets.

Imnaishvili also made quick work of Anastasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus) 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

“Both of my opponents were really nice and they are good tennis players,” Imnaishvili said. “It was an honor to play with them.”

SVOR FALLS IN THE ROUND OF 16

Lewiston Julia Svor was poised to make it into the quarterfinals as she had match point a couple times in the second set against the No. 7 seed Anastasia Kapothanasis. Svor took the first set 6-1 but Kapothanasis rallied to win the next two 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Lewiston coach Anita Murphy was pleased with the way Svor was playing in the first set.

“It was in the palms of her hands, she had it,” Murphy said. “She played great the first set, The only thing I told her (between sets) to turn her body a little bit so your shots aren’t wide. The only thing, keep playing the way you are playing. She changed it, maybe Kapothanasis forced her to do it. I don’t know but she wasn’t hitting the ball.”

QUICK WORK FOR BOTH TOP SEEDS

Both No 1 seeds Nick Forester (Falmouth) and Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) breezed through into the semifinals.

Forester won his round of 16 match against Dennis Stewart 6-0 in both sets while defeating Wes Goodwin 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Goodwin, who was unseeded, upset No. 9 Aidan Treutel (Cheverus) 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16.

“It’s definitely nice to be done quick and early because you can have more time to prepare for the second match and when other (players) are playing in long matches,” Forester said.

Campanella won both of her matches 6-0 in straight sets. She defeated Daphne Stratton-Gignac (York) in the round of 16. Her opponent in the quarterfinals was Cape Elizabeth’s Blair Hollyday, the No. 9 seed, who defeated No. 8 seed Ellie Hodgkin (Erskine), 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the round of 16.

There were no secrets between Campanella and Hollyday, who are friends away from the court.

“It’s kind of a relief because it’s someone you know and are familiar with,” Campanella said. “I guess there’s less stress involved because you know them and you know they play.”

She will play Jacobsen in semis, while Imnaishvili takes on Warner.

VYHKODTSEV MAKES HIS THIRD SEMIFINAL

The No. 2 seed Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy) advanced by defeating Eli Jolliffe (Belfast) 6-0 in straights in the round of 16. He took on Ben Adey (Waynflete) in the semis and won 6-4, 6-0. Adey defeated No. 7 Parker Deprey (Caribou) 6-3 in both sets.

Vykhodtsev took last year off from tennis after reaching the semifinals his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“I just like the team aspect of it,” Vykhodtsev said of returning to tennis this year. “I like Thornton Academy and I like to play (for my school). It’s a fun experience overall.

Also going to the boys semifinal is No. 4 seeded Thorne Kieffer, who defeated Caleb Richard (Thornton Academy) 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16 before defeating No. 5 Leif Boddie (Greely) 6-3, 6-4. Boddie defeated Charles Haberstock (Waterville) in the round of 16 6-0, 6-1.

Kieffer, a senior, redeemed himself after losing in the quarters last year.

“Last year, I lost a three-setter in the quarters, I had a whole year to think about losing that match,” Kieffer said. “I had time to process and work on my mental game because I know tennis is really mental.”

Unseeded freshman Archie McDonough (Yarmouth) took down No. 3 seed Declan Archer (Kennebunk) in the round of 16 6-3, 6-2. In the quarters, he took down unseeded Matthew Ray (Falmouth).

As a freshman, he knew the pressure was on his opponents.

“I played freely without pressure, the pressure is on them,” McDonough said. “I am just a freshman, I played my best.”

Forester will take on Kieffer in the semifinals on Monday, while McDonough takes on Vykhodtsev.

