MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society recently held its first photo contest. Taking first place in the Youth Award category was Zander Waisanen for his photo, Stone in Water behind Elm Street School.

Zander’s photo scored high not only in the Youth category, but overall when compared with entries in all categories. He hopes that by others seeing what he achieved with his work this year it will encourage them to participate in future contests as well. Zander will continue to pursue his interest in photography and art, and intends to continue submitting his work to help further his artistic endeavors.

All entries will exhibited at American Legion Post 150 on Community Day, Saturday, June 1.

