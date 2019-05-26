An unoccupied South Portland police cruiser parked on Interstate 295 with its emergency lights flashing was struck by a passing motorist late Saturday.

The motorist – identified as Kenneth Bailey, 64, of Epping, New Hampshire – was summonsed for improper passing of an emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated lights, police said. No injuries were reported.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near exit 2 in the southbound lane of I-295.

South Portland police Officer Ryan Johns was assisting a Maine State Police trooper investigating an accident when the cruiser was struck.

State police are assisting in the investigation. The state police have made enforcement of the “move-over” law a priority following crashes involving state police cruisers parked in breakdown lanes of the Maine Turnpike. Motorists cited for failing to move over face a $326 fine.

< Previous

Next >