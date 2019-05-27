100 years ago: 1919

A scarlet tanager, the most brilliant bird that visits locally at any time of year, appeared on land in Auburn on Sunday morning in a local orchard. A scarlet tanager is due in this section the last of May, and while it is a migratory bird, a few nest in the woods. The bird is rare enough so that a glimpse of his vivid plumage affords immense satisfaction to any bird lover.

50 years ago: 1969

The top of Mount David will be the scene of a colorful presentation by the fencing class of the Bates College Theater tomorrow night at 6:30. Bill Beard will direct the production, ” Duel at Sundown,” which will be presented in full 19th-century costume. The fencers have been directed by Abigail C. Sickmund, a freshman at the college whose home is in Framingham, Mass.

25 years ago: 1994

American Legion Post 28 in Farmington will sponsor this year’s Memorial Day service and parade. District Attorney and congressional candidate Janet Mills is scheduled to speak at the memorial service at 9:30 am Monday at the Legion Hall. Afterward, the parade will go on Middle Street, stop at the Civil War and World War I monuments in Meeting House Park for wreath laying.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: