LEWISTON – Therese Y. (Bourgoin) Berube, 88, of Lewiston, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on July 8, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Yvonne Bourgoin in Canada. She moved to Maine where she met her husband, Bertrand Berube, and married on Aug. 6, 1949. She became a naturalized citizen during the bicentennial in 1976.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother to 11 children. She will always be remembered for her patience and her love for cooking and knitting. She also loved family time and playing cards.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bertrand, and her infant daughter, Denise.

She is survived by her six daughters, Cecile Dumont and her husband, Walter, of Lewiston, Doris Berube of Lewiston, Pauline Berube of Fort Kent, Sue Mercier and husband, Don, of Lewiston, Diane Berube and her partner Dennis Battle of Lewiston, and Louise Andrews of Cocoa, Fla.; and by her four sons, Robert Berube and his wife, Debbie, of Greene, Paul Berube and his partner Benjamin Saldua of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Marc Berube of Litchfield and Ray Berube and his wife, Ann, of Auburn; and her loving grandchildren, Chris Dumont, Tammy Webber, Tony Jipson, Tanya Nielsen, Brian Berube, Todd Berube, Tim Mercier, Craig Mercier, Justin Labbe, Alexandra Hood, Heather Berube, Keith Berube, Kelly Dufour, Jake Berube and Denise Andrews; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by the following siblings, all of which reside in Canada: Jeanine Bourgoin, Annette Bourgoin, Maurice Bourgoin, Monique Bourgoin, Gisele Bourgoin, and Rose Aimee Bourgoin. She also survived by her Brother-in-law, Normand Berube and his wife Jeannine and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Schooner Estates and St. Mary’s Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM followed by a Liturgy of the Word Service at 3:00 PM. Private Interment. Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found online at www.Albert-Burpee.com

In lieu of flowers

donations can be made to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME, 04240

