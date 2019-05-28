MEXICO — Region 9 Professional Truck Driver Training, Region 9 Adult Education, Western Maine Community Action and Maine CareerCenters are partnering to provide a truck driver with work readiness training program beginning in early July.

This comprehensive training will provide students the opportunity to acquire their choice of Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License and will include a work readiness component to sharpen soft skills. Students will also be introduced to several employer partners who are offering a wide variety of employment opportunities.

To be considered for the program, candidates must have a regular driver’s license in good standing, be a permanent resident or United States citizen and have at least some experience driving a standard transmission. In addition, students will need to pass a Department of Transportation physical, drug test and Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment System reading and math assessment, all of which are arranged through the training site.

The 10-week class will be offered in Mexico and will run during the day, Monday through Friday. There is no charge for this program for those individuals who financially qualify.

Interested candidates should contact the Lewiston CareerCenter at 207-753-9045 or 207-753-9096 to register for orientation prior to June 3. For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/ or https://wmca.org/

