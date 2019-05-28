Maine game wardens on Tuesday found the body of a fisherman who had been missing since Thursday.

The body of 66-year-old Clayton Burton of Blanchard, Maine, was discovered around 11:30 a.m. along the south shore of the Piscataquis River, between the towns of Shirley and Blanchard, said Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, in a news release.

Latti said Burton left his home to go fishing five days earlier. Burton’s wife was away when he left, and when she returned Monday, she notified the Maine Warden Service because she could tell he had not been home for several days.

Burton’s wife provided enough information for wardens to search an area that Burton was known to frequent. Wardens found his ATV near a bog off a railroad bed on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, they returned to the area with canoes. They found his kayak and fishing gear in two places along the river.

Several police dogs and handlers were called in. Warden Alan Curtis and his dog Sig, found Burton near his fishing gear.,

The state Medical Examiner’s Office was notified.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: